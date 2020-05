NC reports first case of rare inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19 in children

irritability or decreased activity

fever

abdominal pain with no other explanation



diarrhea

vomiting

rash

red or pink eyes

not eating

red, cracked lips or a red, bumpy tongue

swollen hands or feet, which may also be red

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported its first known case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrom in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.Though rare, some children, particularly in New York City, have presented with the serious and severe syndrome after being infected with COVID-19 . Children typically have mild COVID-19 infections, but the newly discovered syndrome presents a concern for parents and pediatricians.NCDHHS asked parents to watch their children for the following symptoms, especially if their child previously tested positive for COVID-19:If your child has a fever and any of the above symptoms, NCDHHS urges you to call their doctor immediately.MIS-C is not contagious, but children with these symptoms may still have a contagious COVID-19 infection or another infection.