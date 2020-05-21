NC reports first case of rare inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19 in children

Though rare, some children, particularly in New York City, have presented with the serious and severe syndrome after being infected with COVID-19. Children typically have mild COVID-19 infections, but the newly discovered syndrome presents a concern for parents and pediatricians.
NCDHHS asked parents to watch their children for the following symptoms, especially if their child previously tested positive for COVID-19:
- irritability or decreased activity
- fever
- abdominal pain with no other explanation
- diarrhea
- vomiting
- rash
- red or pink eyes
- not eating
- red, cracked lips or a red, bumpy tongue
- swollen hands or feet, which may also be red
If your child has a fever and any of the above symptoms, NCDHHS urges you to call their doctor immediately.
MIS-C is not contagious, but children with these symptoms may still have a contagious COVID-19 infection or another infection.