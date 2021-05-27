memorial day

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, experts remind non-vaccinated people they should still wear mask

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Non-vaccinated people recommended to mask up for MDW gatherings

Pastor Fenton Jolly has been has he was walking around Moore Square sporting a relatively new necklace. He wears a lanyard with his vaccination card and lets folks know he's received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He has been handing out masks as part of a mission and encouraging people do what's best for them this Memorial Day weekend.

"If you feel like you're not ready to take the mask off, don't take it off. That's your choice," said Jolly.

The state says there are positive signs going into the holiday weekend and rates are coming down as more people are vaccinated.

There was a legal mandate for quite some time to wear a face covering. The state has lifted the requirement.

Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

A top health care leader says concerns still persist and we have substantial transmission across the state.

"There is still strong recommendation that if you are not vaccinated, you should still be wearing a face covering if outside within 6 feet of other people and indoor public settings," said North Carolina State Medical Director Dr. Betsey Tilson.

EMBED More News Videos

Q&A: If you're vaccinated, do you need to get tested if you're exposed to COVID? State health director Dr. Betsey Tilson answers your questions



Knightdale resident Cynthia Jordan is planning to stay in town for the holiday. If she does anything, it'll be a small gathering with her inner circle.

"I'll take the mask off outside. I have done that," said Jordan.

She works at a hospital and isn't letting down her guard.

"(I'm) still kind of hesitant to be around too many people. I think there still is a danger even though I have been vaccinated," said Jordan.

The state is also saying now that if you are vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, you can skip quarantining and don't need to get tested as long as you're not showing any symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncface maskcoronavirusmemorial daycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL DAY
Memorial Day 2021 deals: What's on sale this weekend
Major NC construction projects to be paused for Memorial Day weekend
NFL player turned NC farmer hosting Memorial Day hot air balloon fest
Highway Patrol cracking down ahead of Memorial Day weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham leaders debate reducing DPD response to mental health crisis
Hannah-Jones may take legal action against UNC-Chapel Hill
Boxyard RTP: Dining and retail space constructed from shipping containers
Lumberton family seeking answers in deadly deputy-involved shooting
Canes' goalie's postseason run began with a grade-school dream
Durham mayor Schewel says he won't seek a third term
LATEST: NC tops 1M COVID cases, but there's plenty of good news
Show More
Test being developed at Duke could help in diagnosing infections
Studies: People who recovered from COVID could have long-lasting immunity
Drought spreads as unusually dry spring continues
White House to propose $6 trillion budget for 2022
North Raleigh salon starts 'gender-free' haircut pricing
More TOP STORIES News