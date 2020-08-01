Raleigh outdoor fitness group launches pop-up classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new outdoor fitness group is launching during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fit RDU will hold outdoor pop-up classes in parks around Raleigh from downtown to Midtown and North Raleigh.
"Outdoors is where we know now that it's the safest to be to work out," saidLibby Burton, fit RDU founder. "That's when the whole fit RDU concept came to mind. We want it to be a one stop shop fitness solution outside that has a big community aspect to it, so that we can really connect with one another, because we're not able to do that right now."
The classes are limited to 25, so registration is required. Drop-in pricing ranges from $10 to $20. Burton said the workouts are for all levels and incorporate fun elements for people to connect while social distancing.
"We have fit yoga, that's yoga with weights," Burton said. "We have fit HIITwhich is our boot camp HIIT class, and then fit core, which is our bodies and athletic conditioning class as well. And, coming down the road we have fit dance and fit tramp and tone, which has many trampolines."
Burton says she also plans to add a class with kids so parents can bring their children since childcare is an issue during the pandemic. Click here for the class schedule.
