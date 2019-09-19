Health & Fitness

Possible mumps outbreak sickens High Point University students

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- High Point University is monitoring five possible cases of mumps on campus.

According to a note sent to students and staff Thursday, the on-campus health clinic identified the possible cases. The Guilford County Health Department is aware. The university is following protocol to make sure other students and staff are not exposed.

Students who are being treated are being provided with special housing.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite. Most people will then develop swelling in their salivary glands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that even though the vaccine has drastically reduced mumps cases, outbreaks still occur. These outbreaks typically occur among groups of people in prolonged close contact. The CDC says the symptoms of mumps are milder in vaccinated people.
