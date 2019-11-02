Thousands turn out to 'keep moving' in the face of Parkinson's disease

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- More than 1,000 people stood together in Raleigh on Saturday to raise money to help people with Parkinson's disease.The Parkinson's Foundation organized the event, bringing together patients, loved ones and other supporters to make a statement: Keep Moving.Before the walk, patients and caregivers danced. Dancing is a form of exercise that has been shown to help manage the disease's symptoms."Everyone associates Parkinson's with tremors. He has nine of the other symptoms. Constipation, the things that nobody wants to talk about, but they are symptoms--doggone it, they are symptoms. But he doesn't have tremors so everybody thinks you don't have Parkinson's," Diana Parrish said.Across the country, events like this one have raised nearly $22 million for care and research.The group behind the event in Raleigh hoped to raise $200,000 by December. As of Saturday, the group already had more than $204,000!Now the focus turns to positive action and advising people touched by the disease to visit the Parkinson's Foundation website."It's hard to diagnose, but you go to a neurologist first. Then you find a movement specialist who is trained for those with Parkinson's," Parrish said.In the meantime, regular exercise can delay further symptoms, so "keep moving."