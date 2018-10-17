Triangle non-profit provides in-home services to moms in cancer treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Dusting, mopping, and vacuuming can be overwhelming if you have to do it while struggling with fatigue and nausea and in the middle of chemotherapy.
That is how Raleigh mom of three, Heather Hall, felt while undergoing her breast cancer treatment, which began in March 2018.
"I had a bilateral March 1," Hall said. "So, I've been on steroids and chemo since right afterward and I'm only two months out and not even remission, it's still monthly checkups and I have to take medicine every day."
Between treatments and checkups, and three kids and a dog, cleaning was not on the top of the to-do list for Hall.
But, one day she got a call from the Raleigh based non-profit, Helene Foundation, offering free monthly house cleaning for six months and she couldn't believe it.
"It was a blessing, it was awesome," Hall said. "I couldn't drive, I had drains in my arms, it was very much a life changer for me."
Executive Director of Helene Foundation Susan Bowers said the non-profit provides in-home services for moms undergoing many types of cancer treatments.
"We do things inside the home that will make her life and their life easier," Bowers said. "We do things like meal delivery, house cleaning. They're going through chemo and radiation treatment-they do not feel cleaning houses but, they have to have a clean environment because their immune systems are compromised."
The Helene Foundation also helps arrange services such as tutoring for school-aged children and assistance for transportation cost.
"Some moms don't have the money to go to chemo treatment. It will take your breath away when a mom says, 'thank you for this gas card, I didn't have enough money to go to my treatment," Bowers said. "We try to help with anything inside the home to help the mom maintain as much normalcy as possible during this really trying time."
For Hall, the monthly cleaning from Two Maids and Mop in Raleigh provided much more than a clean house.
"They were just amazing and it helps your whole aspect of life and positive future thoughts," Hall said.