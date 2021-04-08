Wake County halts mass vaccinations of J&J vaccine at PNC Arena after 'adverse reactions'

Stacy Beard, a Wake County spokesperson told ABC11 the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution." However, the spokesperson did not disclose the number of people affected nor the severity of said reactions.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only one shot, in contrast to the two-dose Moderna and Phizer vaccine.
Operations at a mass vaccination clinic in Denver closed on Wednesday after 11 people who received vaccinations with the Johnson and Johnson dose also had 'adverse reactions,' ABC-affiliate KMGH reports.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, patients experienced symptoms like nausea and dizziness. nine of the patients were treated on-site with juice and water.
"The state has no reason to believe that people who were vaccinated today at Dick's Sporting Goods Park should be concerned," Colorado health officials said.
Despite the hospital transport, the side effects the 11 patients reported were "consistent with what can be expected" from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman told CNN in a statement.
"We know it can be alarming to hear about people getting transported to the hospital, and we want to assure Coloradoans that the CDC and public health are closely monitoring all the authorized vaccines continually," Bookman said. "Based on everything we know, it remains true that the best vaccine to get is the one you can get the soonest."
"It's relatively common to experience side effects from any of the three vaccines available in the US -- about 10% to 15% of volunteers in vaccine trials developed "quite noticeable side effects," former Operation Warp Speed Chief Scientific Adviser Moncef Slaoui said late last year.
The most common side effects are arm soreness, fatigue, body aches and, in some cases, a low-grade fever. Nausea, like the 11 patients in Colorado experienced, headaches and swelling at the injection site may occur, too, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Severe side effects, like an allergic reaction, are far less common, occurring around every two to five per million people, Baylor College of Medicine dean Dr. Peter Hotez told CNN earlier this month.
UNC Health told ABC11 it plans to continue to administer J&J vaccines, as well as Pfizer and Moderna.
In a statement, a spokesperson said:
Over the past two days, we have administered more than 2,200 J&J doses with no serious adverse effects in patients at our largest vaccine clinic, Chapel Hill's Friday Center, and our Hillsborough campus clinic.
We will remain hyper-vigilant in watching for any adverse reactions, and will work closely with our partners, including Wake County and the state, to share any new information. Our patients' safety and health is our top priority.
CNN contributed to this report.