COVID-19 vaccine

Answering your questions about when & where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in NC

By
With COVID-19 vaccinations underway in North Carolina. ABC11 is answering your most common questions surrounding rollout in the state.

When can I get my vaccine?

It depends -- because of limited vaccine supply, the state is distributing the vaccine in phases and you must qualify to get it. Even then, not all counties are in the same phase.

You can check out the vaccine priority list here or get more information here.

Where can I get the vaccine?

Depending on what county you are in, you may or may not qualify for the vaccine. Due to not all counties being on the same phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Many counties in North Carolina are already opening up vaccinations to people who are 75 or older. However, vaccine rollout in certain counties comes down to population size.

For example, Wake County, one of the most populated counties in the state is just now preparing to move on to Phase 1B. While some counties have already entered Phase 1B.

But counties must abide by the state guidelines, which means they must distribute the vaccine in specific phases because of limited supply.

Representatives from various counties and hospital systems tell ABC11 they are being notified week to week about how many vaccines they'll get and when and they often don't get much advance notice.

For more information on where to get the COVID-19 use ABC11's vaccine tracker is on the ABC11 website. You can go there and get information on where to get the vaccine.

How do I sign up for a vaccine in Wake County?

If you're in Wake County and 75 or older, you'll still have to wait. Like Durham County, Wake County hasn't transitioned to Phase 1B yet but will on Tuesday. However, you'll need an appointment to get a vaccine. Wake County still hasn't released details about how you can make one but a spokesperson said they'll have that information Friday. ABC11 will that information when it is released.

Why are we not moving as fast as other states?

During a Tuesday news conference, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said each state is handling vaccination rollout slightly different, "For us, initially, we prioritized getting vaccine out to all 100 counties. We wanted there to be an access point in all 100 counties here and so now, what we are making sure is that all 100 counties and all of those access points can in fact, really get that vaccine out and if they can't, figure out how can we support them to be successful."
NEWS CONFERENCE: Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that in the last week vaccinations have increased by 113% compared to the week before.



Do you have any more questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here.
