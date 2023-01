All households can now apply for NC heating bill assistance program

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides help with heating bills.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Applications are now open for all households who need help heating their home this winter.

People can now apply for the North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

The program is a federally funded program that provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills.

Households may apply through March 31, or until funds run out.

You must meet certain criteria, which you can find here.