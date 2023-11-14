Minor in Louisiana responsible for recent bomb threats at Heritage High School arrested: Police

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The person responsible for multiple bomb threats over the last week at Heritage High School has been identified.

Wake Forest Police Department said the bomb threats called in on Nov. 8 and Nov. 13 came from a minor living in Shreveport, Louisiana.

In both instances, the threats turned out to be unfounded.

Shreveport Police Department located the suspect and charged them with crimes related to the bomb threats. Their identity has not been released.

Heritage High School is part of Wake County Public School System. It is located on Forestville Road and educates more than 1,900 students grades 9-12 each year.