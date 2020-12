3 injured in overnight shooting at Harnett County subdivision

EMBED >More News Videos The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said a driver fled on foot during a traffic stop and was shot once by a deputy.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting in a western Harnett County subdivision that injured three people late Friday night.Harnett County deputies responded to the shooting along Camden Court East in the Highland Forest subdivision just before midnight.Two people were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital while the third victim was treated at the scene -- authorities have not disclosed their status at this time.The overnight shooting is on the same street where a deputy-involved shooting occurred last Saturday, Nov. 28.