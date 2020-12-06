3 injured in overnight shooting at Harnett County subdivision

Harnett County deputies responded to the shooting along Camden Court East in the Highland Forest subdivision just before midnight.
Two people were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital while the third victim was treated at the scene -- authorities have not disclosed their status at this time.
The overnight shooting is on the same street where a deputy-involved shooting occurred last Saturday, Nov. 28.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
