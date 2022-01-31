2 18-wheelers overturn in Cumberland County, blocking Hwy 13

EASTOVER N.C. (WTVD) -- Police and fire crews are at the scene where two trucks overturned after a crash Monday in Cumberland County.It happened on Highway 13 (Goldsboro Road) at Pembroke Lane near I-95An 18-wheeler fuel tanker overturned on the driver's side and an 18-wheeler box truck also turned over on the driver's side.The driver of the fuel truck was seriously injured and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.The other truck driver was not injured,There did not appear to be a significant fuel spill but firefighters are monitoring the scene.Highway 13 is expected to be closed for several hours.