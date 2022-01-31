2 18-wheelers overturn in Cumberland County, blocking Hwy 13

EMBED <>More Videos

2 18-wheelers overturn in Cumberland County, blocking Hwy 13

EASTOVER N.C. (WTVD) -- Police and fire crews are at the scene where two trucks overturned after a crash Monday in Cumberland County.

It happened on Highway 13 (Goldsboro Road) at Pembroke Lane near I-95

An 18-wheeler fuel tanker overturned on the driver's side and an 18-wheeler box truck also turned over on the driver's side.

The driver of the fuel truck was seriously injured and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The other truck driver was not injured,

There did not appear to be a significant fuel spill but firefighters are monitoring the scene.

Highway 13 is expected to be closed for several hours.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eastovercumberland countytractor trailertruck crashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
State trooper wrecks cruiser during chase; suspect gets away
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss NC and Miss USA, dead at 30
Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting, caught on dash cam
NC man wins $4M lottery with fortune cookie numbers
LATEST: New COVID testing site opens at DPAC
Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash
Show More
Rogan responds to Spotify protest, COVID advisories
McDonald's offering fan-made menu hacks
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
The Super Bowl LVI matchup is set!
Truckers protest COVID vaccine mandate to cross Canada-US border
More TOP STORIES News