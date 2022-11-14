4 killed in head-on crash caused by wrong way driver on Highway 70

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people died in a head-on collision in Wayne County caused by a driver going the wrong way on the highway Sunday evening.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on US-70 near mile marker 369.

Investigators said Roy Mozingo, 68, was driving a small SUV the wrong way on the westbound side of US-70 Bypass. Mozingo then crashed head-on into a vehicle carrying 4 people.

Mozingo died in the crash, along with Treyvon Allen, 21, and Reianna Jones, 15. Aaron Judd, 17, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died hours later.

One passenger in the car Mozingo crashed into did survive. Troopers said that person is a 27-year-old man from Holly Springs; he is still being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Why Mozingo was driving the wrong way on the highway remains unclear. Troopers said they have ruled out alcohol as a factor.