Driver's vehicle shot while on I-885 near T.W. Alexander Drive

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shortly after midnight Saturday morning, Durham Police Department learned of a shooting that happened on Interstate 885.

A driver told officers someone in another vehicle opened fire while they both drove down the southbound lanes of I-885 near T.W. Alexander Drive.

The driver's vehicle was damaged by gunfire, but the driver was not injured.

Officers have released no information about the shooter or the shooter's vehicle. Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.