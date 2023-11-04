WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver's vehicle shot while on I-885 near T.W. Alexander Drive

WTVD logo
Saturday, November 4, 2023 1:51PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shortly after midnight Saturday morning, Durham Police Department learned of a shooting that happened on Interstate 885.

A driver told officers someone in another vehicle opened fire while they both drove down the southbound lanes of I-885 near T.W. Alexander Drive.

The driver's vehicle was damaged by gunfire, but the driver was not injured.

Officers have released no information about the shooter or the shooter's vehicle. Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW