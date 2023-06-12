Hillside High School graduation remembers student killed earlier this year

As Durham Public Schools wrap up their graduation season today one student in particular was honored after losing their life during the school year.

Hillside High Principal William Logan knew it was important to include every single graduate in today's commencement at Cameron Indoor stadium.

That included the mention of Anthony Feaster.

His family is not holding the same celebrations due to his untimely death earlier this year.

He was shot and killed in a double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School in February.

When we spoke with his mother previously she mentioned just taking each day at a time as she grieves.

Principal Logan says several people wanted to make sure his life was honored today too.

"There were students who had inquired prior to graduation if we were going to do anything special and historically this is what we've always done where we pause to just take a moment of silence to honor any fallen Hornets," he said.

Riverside and Jordan High school closed out graduation season for Durham public schools immediately following Hillside.