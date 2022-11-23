Enloe High School graduate Robert Green stars in Hip Hop Nutcracker on Disney+

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh native Robert Green, a 2010 graduate of Enloe High School, is starring in The Hip Hop Nutcracker premiering on Disney+ on November 25.

"I am the violinist in this," Green said. "The funny thing about it is when I auditioned for this, I auditioned as a dancer for one of the roles, and one of the producers found out at the audition that I was a classically trained violinist. And, so they were like, 'wait, we should we totally have to use that we have to do something.' So, they ended up writing it in and I played the song, the overture, and they cast me as the violinist so that's the role that I'm playing in it."

"Honestly for the first time in my career, it's where I'm blending both my musical background and my dance and choreography background into one show."

Green is a dancer, choreographer, violinist, and artist who went viral in 2015 when he shared the news with his mom, Sylvia Watlington-Green, that he had booked a world tour as a dancer for Taylor Swift.

He went completed two world tours with Swift and has appeared on numerous shows on Netflix and Disney, including So You Think You Can Dance.

Green credits his success to his dedicated mom and the arts program at Enloe High School. Green's mom had to petition the Wake County School Board for a transfer of her son to Enloe to help him excel in the arts.

"They really just taught me every avenue and facet of succeeding in the arts in every way," Green said. "Every time I hear someone's from Enloe, I'm like, 'go Trojans'! Like, you can do anything you want. There's so much talent coming from that school and that program. Actually thank you," Green said to his mom. "Because she got me into Enloe so I first thank you."

Watlington-Green said she isn't surprised by her son's success because it is his passion.

"He came to me and told me that he wanted to use his body," Watlington-Green said. "That's his instrument. Because from the time he was about seven, he came to me and told me he wanted to play the violin. Roberts always worked really hard. He's always been very disciplined and I'm just really proud of that because he's just anything they set out to do."

Green also credits his mom allowing him to live his dream.

"I have had the most supportive mother who has supported me in everything that I have ever touched," he explained. "My mom always really just believed in me. And I think that's the highest form of currency that a child could have and I was lucky enough to get it."

The Hip Hop Nutcracker premiers on Disney+ on November 25.