RPD pushes for community's help in fatal hit and run of a 12-year-old girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dekisha Holmes misses her baby sister, 12- year-old Samantha Briggs.

It's been six months since the 12-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Hillsborough Street near Bashford Road in Raleigh, just a block away from I-40.

"She was 12. She didn't get to live her life or nothing. And it's just... a sad case," said Holmes

Friday we met Holmes just feet away from where her sister was struck by a car.

"We've been asking for justice for six months. And we don't want it to be a year where we're asking for justice," she said.

And Raleigh Police also hope justice will come soon for the family.

There's a renewed effort in the case. Officers conducted an information checkpoint hoping people who travel on the same road may recall anything that could help in their investigation

"Our investigators have been hard at work piecing together the information that we have. But unfortunately, that information has been limited," said Lt. Jason Borneo with Raleigh Police.

Officers hit the street with flyers in hand stopping a few hundred cars Friday night, asking every driver if they help could find the person responsible or identify the owner of the car involved.

Police are now looking for a white Honda Civic EX 2006 model possibly with front-end damage

"We're also here to appeal to the person driving the vehicle that struck this child. You might not have known, you hit a child but it's time for you to come forward," Borneo said.

Briggs was on her way to her aunt's house after walking from Sheetz gas station with her cousins when she was struck. It happened one day after her 12th birthday.

Despite tips, technology, and vehicle description, police have come up short, but officers are hoping Friday's efforts will bring different results.

"When we're talking about a 12-year-old girl, an innocent child, we have to remember that that impact affects so many people from her schoolmates, family, friends, neighbors. And that's why we're out here trying to bring some closure for this family," said Borneo.

"This could be your family. It could be your sister, it could be your daughter. And we just want justice for her," said Holmes.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation can call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.

There is a $5,000 reward for tips that can help solve this case

