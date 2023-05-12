Cumberland County Sheriff's have identified the teen killed in a shooting Monday night.

Cumberland County deputies searching for 2 men in connection with teens murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County deputies are looking for two men in connection with the murder of a teen in April.

Deputies said Jocephus Jones III, 21, and Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw, 22, are wanted in connection with a shooting that killed 18-year-old Victoria Faith Jefferson.

The shooting happened on April 19 in the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive. Jefferson and another victim were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Jefferson died from her injuries.

Jones is wanted for first-degree murder, and Blandshaw is wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

---Featured video is from previous report---