Teen killed in Cumberland County shooting identified

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's have identified the teen killed in a shooting Monday night.

Deputies said Victoria Faith Jefferson, 18, was shot and killed in the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive just before midnight. Another person was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The other victim's name has not been released. Police described them as stable.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).