Cyclist injured in hit and run in Cary; driver remains unknown

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man on a bicycle was seriously injured in a hit and run on Tuesday in Cary.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on E Chatham Street near WakeMed Soccer Park.

Cary Police Department said a white or cream-colored SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia or Chevy Traverse, slammed into the cyclist, knocking him to the ground.

The driver of the SUV drove off without stopping to check on the cyclist. The cyclist had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is being investigated as a felony hit and run. Police said they do not yet know who was behind the wheel.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cary Police Department's Traffic Safety Team at 919-469-4338.
