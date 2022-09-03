Alleged driver in hit and run that seriously injured 12-year-old-boy caught

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Driver accused of seriously injured 12-year-old-boy in Moore County hit and run Tuesday night has been arrested.

According to the grandmother of Tyler Mabe, police have taken the driver suspected of hitting Tyler and driving away into custody.

NCSHP said the hit-and-run happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. on Spies Road near the Montgomery County line.

The boy, identified as Tyler Mabe, was walking in the road when he was hit by a driver possibly in a silver car. Troopers said they believe one other person may have been in the car when the crash happened. The driver left the scene heading west toward Montgomery County.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle could have front right damage and is possibly a Toyota or Honda.

Mabe's grandmother Christine Goins said Tyler sneaked out to spend time with a 10-year-old friend who lives nearby. His friend was riding his bike while Tyler was walking in the road beside him when he was struck.