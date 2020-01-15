'A shiny place for shady people:' The man behind the creations in Raleigh's neon sign shop

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Nate Sheaffer is a neon artist with over 30 years of experience. What did it take for him to get there?"Step 1: Obsession""Step 2: Practice""Step 3 through 5,000: Practice"Check out how Sheaffer came to open his shop Glas in Raleigh ("a shiny place for shady people") and what it takes to make a masterpiece in the media player above.