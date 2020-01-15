WATCH
VIDEOS
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Made in NC
'A shiny place for shady people:' The man behind the creations in Raleigh's neon sign shop
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WTVD
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Nate Sheaffer is a neon artist with over 30 years of experience. What did it take for him to get there?
"Step 1: Obsession"
"Step 2: Practice"
"Step 3 through 5,000: Practice"
Check out how Sheaffer came to open his shop Glas in Raleigh ("a shiny place for shady people") and what it takes to make a masterpiece in the media player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interests
raleigh
made in nc
art
arts & culture
hobbies
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MADE IN NC
Made in NC: Meet the man making knives for Raleigh's hottest chefs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked robbers steal cash from Durham Plato's Closet
NC business makes dolls for kids with deployed parents
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retiring at 28 after 8 seasons
Fayetteville mother shot in leg while sleeping next to baby
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Is that travel getaway too good to be true?
Show More
How to find out if your Wake County property tax is going up
Armstrong: Kuechly's retirement is the right choice
Raleigh Man, dog killed while trying to cross road
Driver crashes into utility pole in Raleigh
Raleigh Housing Authority threw out belongings of deceased mother
More TOP STORIES News