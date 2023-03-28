Man faces drug charges at home where Hoke County deputy shot armed man

The Hoke County sheriff's Office said the man, identified as Larry Ray Scott, was armed and refused to drop his weapon before being shot by a deputy.

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hole County Sheriff's Office gave an update Monday on a case where deputies shot and killed an armed man while executing a search warrant.

Larry Ray Scott, 66, was killed Friday when he refused to drop his weapon.

It happened at a home in the 100 block of Hickory Drive in Raeford.

Deputies were there to serve a search warrant for narcotics. A second man was also armed but "threw his rifle to the ground" after seeing the law enforcement officers.

After searching the home, detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana, and several items of paraphernalia including scales, baggies, and smoking devices.

Jerry Wayne Scott, 69, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintain a dwelling for the sell/delivery of controlled substances, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Scott was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secured bond.

The SBI is investigating the shooting of Larry Scott.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.