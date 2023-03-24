Hoke County deputy shoots, kills armed man while serving search warrant

The Hoke County sheriff's Office said the man, identified as Larry Ray Scott, was armed and refused to drop his weapon before being shot by a deputy.

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning by a Hoke County deputy.

The sheriff's office said the man, identified as Larry Ray Scott, 66, was armed and refused to drop his weapon.

It happened at a home in the 100 block of Hickory Drive in Raeford.

The deputy is on administrative leave, as is standard when a law enforcement officer discharges a firearm.

Authorities have had the road taped off for hours, only letting in residents.

A radio recording from the sheriff's office shows the shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said deputies were executing a "high-risk search warrant" at a home when they encountered two people carrying weapons. One person followed instructions to drop their weapon but when Scott wouldn't comply, that's when shots were fired.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our immediate concerns are to support and respect the family and friends of the deceased, cooperate fully with the SBI, and provide our deputies with the services necessary to cope with this traumatic incident," Hoke County Sheriff Roderick Virgil said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident.