'I still kind of enjoy life': Holly Springs woman celebrates 100 years

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A lot has changed over the past 100 years, but one constant has been Texanna Washington. The Holly Springs native will celebrate her 100th birthday on September 1st, something she said feels unbelievable.

"I got to go to the calendar and look and stand there and marvel over it myself, arguing with the calendar," Washington said.

She credits eating pure, wholesome foods and abstaining from anything unhealthy, as her secret to life longevity.

According to Washington, her favorite parts of her long life are eating good food, keeping quality friendships, reading and spending time with her family.

"I still kind of enjoy life," Washington said. "I can read some. I've caught myself reading until I fall asleep, and I've learned to enjoy that. And then when my grandkids come, I enjoy them, argue with them - a good argument- and look around and say to myself ,'what would I do if it wasn't for them.'"

Washington was born and raised in Holly Springs on her family farm. She said her early life remained full of hard work and good homegrown food.

She has one child, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

The family will hold a celebration on Washington's birthday with a gathering of about 30 people via Zoom, and they plan to hold a small celebration with family friends on Sunday.

When it comes to giving life advice, Washington's recommendations are to stay honest, pay bills and show kindness to others, while remaining willing to walk away from those who don't show kindness in return.

"I believe in paying my bills and being nice to everybody." Washington said. "And if I see that I can't or they don't appreciate me, I think it's time to close the conversation."