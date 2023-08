Mental health issues remain on the minds of student athletes.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

Raleigh -- Mental health issues remain on the minds of student athletes.

The Holy Rams Annual Alumni Event is hosting a panel discussion Saturday at Word of God Christian Fellowship in Raleigh.

ABC 11 sports anchor Travon Miles will be a guest moderator.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

More information here.