The world's largest home-improvement retailer known for selling lumber and lawnmowers is now offering more to make your home complete.The Home Depot is expanding its line of home decor with the launch of HD Home. The company's website includes new categories such as furniture, linens and small kitchen appliances. You can now even find towels and wineglasses.The company has always sold a small amount of home decor, but leaders say HD Home expands its catalogue of items.