ACCUWEATHER

How to get your home ready for cooler weather

EMBED </>More Videos

You might be all set for cooler weather, but is your home? These simple tips from AccuWeather will help get your household autumn-ready. (Shutterstock)

You might be all set for cooler weather, but is your home? These simple tips from AccuWeather will help get your household autumn-ready:

  • Clean out your gutters before winter. If they don't drain properly, a buildup of snow and ice could lead to costly repairs.
  • Fertilize your lawn so it has a strong base for spring. Your lawn will be fresh and thriving once all the snow melts away.
  • Drain gas from your lawnmower after the last use of the season. You don't want any harmful buildup in the tank, so be sure to store your equipment in a cool, dry place for winter.
  • Check your furnace system before winter comes. Clear your vents and filters or have a professional take a look at them.
  • Disconnect hoses, shut off the outdoor water supply and let outdoor water systems drain so that freezing temperatures won't burst your pipes.
  • Keep your winter tools ready. If you need new ones, don't wait until the first blizzard, when they could have already sold out.
Related Topics:
homeweatherwinter weatherfallaccuweatherlawnmower
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
HOME & GARDEN
Landfill expansion infuriates Harnett County residents
Affordable apartment complex in downtown Raleigh forcing tenants out Friday
Fayetteville neighbors fed up by constant flooding when it rains
Senior residents forced out as Raleigh apartments sold
After 3 month wait, Troubleshooter gets stove installed
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Heist from Raleigh gun store nets 22 handguns
Raleigh police release video of chase where officer fired shots at stolen vehicle
Exclusive: Family of suspect shot by Cumberland deputies demands answers
Mom says 4-year-old is 'traumatized' after being assaulted by sex offender
Police arrest man after he jumps on top of police car causing thousands of dollars in damage
Will Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina?
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Wake Forest HS kicker dedicating season to childhood cancer research
Show More
Sickweather App helps users track illness as it spreads
Downtown Raleigh bartenders worried for safety after recent attacks
Harnett Co. Animal Shelter facing possible overcrowding, may be forced to put down dogs
Troubleshooter resolves thousands of dollars in credit card fraud
Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
More News