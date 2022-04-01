gofundme

Mark D'Amico, accused ringleader in GoFundMe scam, sentenced to 27 months in federal prison

D'Amico is one of 3 people who pleaded guilty after their story about a generous homeless man gving his last $20 unraveled
By 6abc Digital Staff, Chad Pradelli
EMBED <>More Videos

Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man who conspired a lie with his girlfriend and a homeless veteran to raise $400,000 in donations online was sentenced Friday to 27 months in federal prison and three years probation.

Mark D'Amico already pleaded guilty to the GoFundMe scam. In addition to the prison time, he will also have to pay his share of the $400,000 in restitution on top of a $20,000 fine. A judge also ordered him to undergo gambling, drug and mental health counseling.

D'Amico is one of three coconspirators who pleaded guilty after their story unraveled.

RELATED: GoFundMe scheme ringleader Mark D'Amico pleads guilty to state charge

D'Amico, his girlfriend Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. came up with a feel-good story about how the vet gave $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

The story initially captured the hearts of people around the world and they used the lie to raise $400,000 in online donations during the holidays in late 2017 and early 2018.

Since then, the trio has been at the center of a Hulu documentary produced by the 6abc investigative team, called "No Good Deed, A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist."

EMBED More News Videos

Produced by 6abc Philadelphia and ABC Localish Studios. Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help a homeless veteran. It went viral and raised thousands of dollars. When authorities began to notice, the scam would crumble.



The documentary features interviews with D'Amico, McClure and Bobbitt before the world found out the truth.

Their story started to unravel after the veteran sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money.

Court documents revealed that almost no part of their story was true and that the couple spent large chunks of the money in a matter of months on lavish casino trips and a BMW.

McClure and Bobbitt previously pleaded guilty to state and federal charges.

Bobbitt was sentenced to five years' probation on state charges in 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scandalsentencingu.s. & worldscamgofundme
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOFUNDME
Kunis, Kutcher launch GoFundMe for Ukrainians, will match $3M
As last-ditch effort, Cary tapas bar launches fundraiser to stay open
Desperate Raleigh gym owner starts GoFundMe to save small business
No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist | Now on Hulu
TOP STORIES
Dreamville Festival 2022: What you need to know
EF-1 tornado touched down near RDU, NWS confirms
Federal marijuana legalization passed by House, but Senate fate dim
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 24 mpg
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
House passes bill to limit cost of insulin to $35 per month
Show More
Watch for scammers, as Final Four tickets most expensive in history
Oscars producer speaks on behind the scenes after Smith slapped Rock
At 100 years old, oldest active park ranger retires
'Definitely a crisis': Third of US teens struggle with mental health
'Perfect storm': Sports historians give insight on Duke-UNC Final Four
More TOP STORIES News