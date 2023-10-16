City of Raleigh accepting applications for Homeowner Rehabilitation Program

This initiative offers eligible homeowners a forgivable loan of up to $90,000 to facilitate major repairs in their homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is accepting applications for the Homeowner Rehabilitation Program.

This initiative offers eligible homeowners a forgivable loan of up to $90,000 to facilitate major repairs in their homes, addressing issues that pose a threat to the life, safety or health of occupants.

That could be things such as leaky roofs, faulty plumbing or issues with the electrical or heating systems.

To qualify, applicants must live in the property, have owned it for five years, and be at least 62 years or older, or have a disability.

There are also income limits depending on family sizes.

Additionally, the property must be within Raleigh city limits, be a single-family detached home, townhome, or condominium unit, have three or more severely deteriorated systems, and possess a property value of $371,000 or less.

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 3.