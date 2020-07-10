Hope Mills man who escaped from Central Prison captured, Cumberland County sheriff says

UPDATE!! He has been located and is in custody. Thank you for all the shares. pic.twitter.com/1WfNWYgm7c — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) July 10, 2020

If you see Chad Lee Houser call 911. He escaped from Central Prison in Raleigh on 7/10/2020 Houser is from Hope Mills and is a white male, 37 years old, approx 5’9” tall, weighs approx 168 lbs, tattoo of dragon on the left side of his neck. #BOLO @NCPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/eLsYswzIvt — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) July 10, 2020

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement captured an inmate who escaped from Central Prison in Raleigh on Friday afternoon.Chad Lee Houser, 37, of Hope Mills escaped from the prison, according to Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright.Just after 7 p.m., Wright said Houser had been captured and is in law enforcement custody.Authorities have not released the details of his escape. A 2017 Chevy Silverado truck with a "Simply 1 Electric" logo on the side was found in Spring Lake; investigators believed Houser was driving the vehicle.According to Houser's arrest records, he has been arrested on multiple occasions including charges of assault, larceny, burglary, drug possession and forgeryCentral Prison is located at 1300 Western Blvd.ABC11 has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more information.