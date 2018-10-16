Only weeks following Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle leaving a trail of destruction through Georgia and the Carolinas.
Several organizations are working to provide relief through the mobilization of trained volunteers, food, clothing and supplies to tens of thousands of people.
If you would like to help, please go to Feeding America, the American Red Cross or The Salvation Army.
How to help the victims of Hurricane Michael
