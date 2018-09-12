How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?

Despite the uncertainty about where the center tracks, heavy rain and gusty winds are likely in central North Carolina. Even though the track is farther south we're still not out of the clear.
At this point, we'll still have to prepare for the worst, and hope for the best.
BEST CASE SCENARIO
Some models hover Florence near the coast of a few days, and then moving it southwest through South Carolina. If Florence tracks far south the Triangle will see lower rainfall totals, but the Sandhills will still have to deal with heavy rain. The European rain model shows the "best case" scenario for central North Carolina.
In this case, the Triangle would get about 1-2 inches of rain, while the Sandhills would get 3-5inches with locally heavier amounts through Tuesday.
With Florence being so big, even with this south track, tornadoes and gusty winds will still be possible.
WORST CASE SCENARIO
If the center of Florence tracks farther north toward North Carolina, dangerous flooding will be a major issue all around the area. The GFS Rainfall map through Tuesday shows the "worst case" scenario.
A northern track would dump about 5-10 inches of rain across central North Carolina. Southern parts of the Sandhills could get higher amounts.
Winds over 40mph could cause power outages and tree damage.
BOTTOM LINE
Florence is a big storm. Remember impacts from a hurricane can be felt outside well outside the center. The core of Florence is 300 miles wide, and the outer bands are even farther out. For perspective, the distance between Charleston, South Carolina and Raleigh is about 240 miles.