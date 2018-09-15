COMMUNITY & EVENTS

How the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is helping Florence evacuees

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Michelle Young
As our community begins to recover from Florence, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is here for our community right now and in the weeks to come.

They have been coordinating with partner agencies across their service area and stocking their shelves with as much food as they can take.

If you or anyone you know has been impacted by the storm and are in need of their assistance, please use this agency locator to find a disaster relief site near you.



The Food Bank will be providing emergency food, water, and supplies for as long as it is needed.

If you would like to help, please consider a donation of funds or food.



You can click here to donate on the Food Bank website. Checks can also be mailed to 1924 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604.

Food donations will be accepted at the Food Bank distribution centers in Durham, Raleigh, New Bern, Greenville, Sandhills/Southern Pines and Wilmington or online via their Virtual Food Drive.
