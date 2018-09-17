If you'd like to help out those in the Carolinas who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence, here's your chance.
ABC11 Together and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday, September 18, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive.
Since it made landfall on Friday as a Category 1 storm, Florence has impacted countless lives in the region, and its impact continues to grow. Cities to our southeast, such as Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Goldsboro and Clinton, are still facing substantial flooding. As of Monday, the storm has been blamed for more than 20 deaths.
In New Bern alone, more than 4,300 homes and 300 businesses were damaged or destroyed, and 455 people had to be rescued from floodwaters over the weekend.
The situation is dire in other cities, too. According to emergency officials, 23 truckloads of military meals and bottled water were delivered overnight to Wilmington, which had been nearly cut off from the rest of the state by floodwaters. Residents waited for hours outside stores and restaurants for water and other basic necessities on Monday.
MORE WAYS TO HELP:
Click here to find out how to make a monetary donation to relief organizations serving Florence victims.
Click here to support the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina as it feeds those impacted by Florence.
If you'd like to donate supplies to help victims in New Bern, click here to find out what is needed the most.
Displaced pets also need your help; click here to find what pet supplies and volunteer services are most needed at animal shelters.
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence Relief Drive
ABC11 TOGETHER
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
More Community & Events
Top Stories
More News