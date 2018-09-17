ABC11 TOGETHER

ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence Relief Drive

If you'd like to help out those in the Carolinas who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence, here's your chance.

ABC11 Together and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday, September 18, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive.

Since it made landfall on Friday as a Category 1 storm, Florence has impacted countless lives in the region, and its impact continues to grow. Cities to our southeast, such as Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Goldsboro and Clinton, are still facing substantial flooding. As of Monday, the storm has been blamed for more than 20 deaths.

In New Bern alone, more than 4,300 homes and 300 businesses were damaged or destroyed, and 455 people had to be rescued from floodwaters over the weekend.

The situation is dire in other cities, too. According to emergency officials, 23 truckloads of military meals and bottled water were delivered overnight to Wilmington, which had been nearly cut off from the rest of the state by floodwaters. Residents waited for hours outside stores and restaurants for water and other basic necessities on Monday.

MORE WAYS TO HELP:
Click here to find out how to make a monetary donation to relief organizations serving Florence victims.

Click here to support the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina as it feeds those impacted by Florence.

If you'd like to donate supplies to help victims in New Bern, click here to find out what is needed the most.

Displaced pets also need your help; click here to find what pet supplies and volunteer services are most needed at animal shelters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherred crossdisaster reliefhurricane florencecharitynorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
ABC11 TOGETHER
Fill The Truck: How you can help with hurricane relief efforts in New Bern
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
Evacuations issued in Cumberland County; list of area shelters
Donations needed for animals displaced by Hurricane Florence
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Cary VFW Post designated as hurricane relief distribution point
How to get help with food after Florence
Preparing for Florence
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Watch live Florence coverage: Cooper says NC still in 'crisis'
VIDEO: Chopper11HD surveys damage at North Carolina beaches
Orange County school bus filmed driving through deep standing water
Bridge gives out under big rig during Florence flooding
Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to feed Florence evacuees
FLORENCE VIDEO: Durham water rescues
NC launches contractor app to help Florence victims avoid scams
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
Show More
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
More than 472,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
Duke Energy Brunswick plant cut off by flooding
DRONE VIEW: Hurricane floods Wilmington with 2 feet of rain
Flooded Wilmington picking up pieces after Florence's devastation
More News