If you'd like to help out those in the Carolinas who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence, here's your chance.Since it made landfall on Friday as a Category 1 storm, Florence has impacted countless lives in the region, and its impact continues to grow. Cities to our southeast, such as Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Goldsboro and Clinton, are still facing substantial flooding. As of Monday, the storm has been blamed for more than 20 deaths.In New Bern alone, more than 4,300 homes and 300 businesses were damaged or destroyed, and 455 people had to be rescued from floodwaters over the weekend.The situation is dire in other cities, too. According to emergency officials, 23 truckloads of military meals and bottled water were delivered overnight to Wilmington, which had been nearly cut off from the rest of the state by floodwaters. Residents waited for hours outside stores and restaurants for water and other basic necessities on Monday.