Active Threat Solutions, LLC donates $20K to ABC11 Together's Hurricane Florence Relief Drive

On Tuesday ABC11 Together partnered with the Red Cross for the Hurricane Florence Relief Drive.Just before 7 a.m., $10,000 was donated.Then, manager Ray McKeithan from Little Washington-based company Nutrien presented the Red Cross with $100,000 for relief efforts.And just after 4 p.m,. Monty Edge with Active Threat Solutions, LLC donated $20,000.Edge's wife is volunteering in shelters as well.ABC11 is still accepting donations.Want to donate? Click here for how!