ABC11 TOGETHER

Active Threat Solutions, LLC donates $20K to ABC11 Together's Hurricane Florence Relief Drive

EMBED </>More Videos

On Tuesday ABC11 Together partnered with the Red Cross for the Hurricane Florence Relief Drive.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM, N.C. --
On Tuesday ABC11 Together partnered with the Red Cross for the Hurricane Florence Relief Drive.

Just before 7 a.m., $10,000 was donated.

RELATED: Nutrien donates $100K to ABC11 Together's Hurricane Florence Relief Drive

Then, manager Ray McKeithan from Little Washington-based company Nutrien presented the Red Cross with $100,000 for relief efforts.

And just after 4 p.m,. Monty Edge with Active Threat Solutions, LLC donated $20,000.

Edge's wife is volunteering in shelters as well.

ABC11 is still accepting donations.

Want to donate? Click here for how!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencehurricanefloodingabc11 togetherdisaster reliefNCDurham
ABC11 TOGETHER
Flooded roads force Florence relief efforts into the air
How to get federal assistance if you were affected by Florence
Local radio station partners with ABC11 for the Hurricane Florence Relief Drive
How to donate supplies and other items to help Florence victims
More abc11 together
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: Rising rivers, flooded streets add to worries
How to get in and out of Wilmington after Florence road closures
Florence updates: 34 dead, including 26 in NC
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
How to get federal assistance if you were affected by Florence
NC road closures latest: Detour set up on 15-501 in Chatham County
FEMA supplies arrive in Wilmington
Florence Flooding: When floodwaters will go away
Show More
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
WATCH: Chopper11 HD, drone videos provide an aerial view of the damage from Florence
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
More News