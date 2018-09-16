Donations needed for animals displaced by Hurricane Florence

In a Facebook post, Peak Lab Rescue announced they were in need of volunteers and donations for the affected animals.
A few of the animals were rescued from the shelter shortly after Florence hit; however, an unknown number of pets remain.
On Sunday, Triangle residents steadily arrived at the Holshouser Building located at the N.C. State Fairgrounds to donate items for pets.
Those items included large crates, paper towels, dog food, leashes, doggy beds, and other items.
Huge donation response! Animals from shelters in Carteret and Craven County are en route to state fairgrounds. Immediate need for large crates and paper towels. Also accepting dog food. #HurricaneFlorence #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TVGSCltJKc— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 16, 2018
Cat donations are being accepted at Dorton Arena.
Peak Lab Rescue is continuously updating its Facebook page with information on what items are needed.
You must be 21 years old to sign up.
What you need to know:— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 16, 2018
- Dog donations at Holshouser Bldg
- Cat donations at Dorton Arena
- Paper towels, large crates esp needed
- No Pinesol/Lysol donations
- Must be at least 21 to volunteer
- No word yet on foster opportunities #HurricaneFlorence #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MWKw4PoDVn
The group said they will remain at the fairgrounds until at least Wednesday.
There is an event using the same building later this week. As of now, no information is available on foster opportunities.