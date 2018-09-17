ABC11 TOGETHER

Fill The Truck: How you can help with hurricane relief efforts in New Bern

Michelle Young
Eastern North Carolina was hit especially hard during Hurricane Florence.

In New Bern, many areas are still completely flooded, leaving people without basic necessities.

Beginning Sept. 20 at 1 p.m., a "Fill The Truck" Florence Relief Effort will begin to assist New Bern residents.

If you want to donate, visit the Walmart on 4500 Fayetteville Road in Garner.

They will be collecting the following items:

  • New or gently used clothing and shoes of all sizes

  • Toiletries (especially women's hygiene products)

  • Children's books and toys

  • Diapers

  • Baby formula

  • Gift cards (ie, Lowe's, Walmart, etc)
  • Blankets

  • Non-perishable foods

  • Water

  • Baby wipes

  • Cleaning supplies

  • Storage tubs/totes


The event will end on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.
