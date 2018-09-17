Fill The Truck: How you can help with hurricane relief efforts in New Bern

In New Bern, many areas are still completely flooded, leaving people without basic necessities.
Beginning Sept. 20 at 1 p.m., a "Fill The Truck" Florence Relief Effort will begin to assist New Bern residents.
If you want to donate, visit the Walmart on 4500 Fayetteville Road in Garner.
They will be collecting the following items:
- New or gently used clothing and shoes of all sizes
- Toiletries (especially women's hygiene products)
- Children's books and toys
- Diapers
- Baby formula
- Gift cards (ie, Lowe's, Walmart, etc)
- Blankets
- Non-perishable foods
- Water
- Baby wipes
- Cleaning supplies
- Storage tubs/totes
The event will end on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.