Fill The Truck: How you can help with hurricane relief efforts in New Bern

New or gently used clothing and shoes of all sizes



Toiletries (especially women's hygiene products)



Children's books and toys



Diapers



Baby formula



Gift cards (ie, Lowe's, Walmart, etc)

Blankets



Non-perishable foods



Water



Baby wipes



Cleaning supplies



Storage tubs/totes

Eastern North Carolina was hit especially hard during Hurricane Florence.In New Bern, many areas are still completely flooded, leaving people without basic necessities.Beginning Sept. 20 at 1 p.m., a "Fill The Truck" Florence Relief Effort will begin to assist New Bern residents.If you want to donate, visit the Walmart on 4500 Fayetteville Road in Garner.They will be collecting the following items:The event will end on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.