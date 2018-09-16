Pop-top canned goods



Cereal/Protein bars



Non-perishable foods



Water



Trail Mix



Chicken/Ham salad boxed kits



Peanut Butter

Paper towels



Toilet paper



Paper plates



Plastic cups



Disposable Cutlery



Trash bags (kitchen & lawn bags)



Storage bags



Laundry detergent... small sizes or pods



Dish detergent



Antiseptic cleaners



Bleach



Multi-purpose cleaner



Disposable gloves



Sponges



Hand sanitizer



Disposable kitchen cloths

Bath soap



Shampoo/conditioner



Toothpaste/toothbrush



Dental Floss



Mouthwash



Deodorant



Cleansing wipes

Epic flooding and massive power outages have displaced countless North Carolinians.If you're near Wake County and looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Florence, there is now a place to take supplies.The Cary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7383 located at 522 Reedy Creek Rd is now accepting donations.Once the water recedes, the Post will move the supplies to Posts in flooded areas.