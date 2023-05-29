Raccoons have pool party in California man's backyard: VIDEO

A trio of raccoons were caught living it up in a Huntington Beach man's backyard pool.

HUNTINGTN BEACH, Calif. -- A trio of raccoons were caught living it up in a California man's backyard pool.

Video shows the wild animals swimming around the pool for several minutes, seemingly having their own private pool party.

The couple taking the video from inside the home can be heard laughing and having fun with the astonishing sight.

"Look at this guy over here, he's like, 'Hey guys, I'm in the deep end,'" a woman remarked at a raccoon swimming in the pool.

Jimmy Sena said he woke up to his dog going crazy. When he got up to look at what was going on, he saw the scene he described as "a first."

His dog, Hank, can also be heard making noise and and scratching at the door in the video.