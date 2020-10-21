Epsilon instensifies into category 3 hurricane in Atlantic Ocean

According to the National Hurricane Center, Epsilon has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 10 mph.
The NHC said Epsilon is now a "major hurricane" and that the storm has repeatedly defied expectations as it intensified.
Epsilon is forecast weaken slightly as it moves northward tonight and passes Bermuda on Thursday afternoon or evening. Bermuda is currently under a tropical storm warning.
Epsilon should not threaten North Carolina or any other state in the USA. However, the storm will churn up the sea.
Hurricane #Epsilon Advisory 12: Epsilon Rapidly Intensifies Into a Major Hurricane Over the Central Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 21, 2020
"If you have weekend plans to try and go to maybe one last fall beach trip, you could have rip currents to deal with," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
