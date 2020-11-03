Hurricane Eta nears Category 5 strength, will bring 'catastrophic wind damage' to Nicaragua

The storm is and threatening to bring catastrophic wind damage, life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding, and landslides to Central America.
As of 4 a.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center said Eta had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour and is traveling west-southwest at just 5 miles per hour.
Hurricane #Eta Advisory 11: Extremely Dangerous Hurricane Eta Very Near the Coast Of Northeastern Nicaragua. Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Catastrophic Winds, Flash Flooding, And Landslides Expected Across Portions of Central America. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 3, 2020
Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas.
After landfall, Hurricane Eta will weaken as it moves farther inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across central
portions of Honduras by Thursday morning.
Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there had been a storm that should have gotten a name but didn't.
Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. And in 2005, the 28th named storm didn't form until the end of December.
Historic hurricane season prompts question: Can we run out of Tropical Storm names?