Hurricane Ian slams into Florida as Cat 4 storm; video shows continued pounding

Ian approached Florida with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, just 2 miles per hour shy of being a Category 5 storm.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 storm, slamming the coastline with powerful winds and dangerous storm surge.

Ian approached Florida with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, just 2 miles per hour shy of being a Category 5 storm. The storm has also slowed down and is just moving north-northeast at 9 miles per hour. Forecasters said catastrophic storm surge of 12-18 feet is happening along the western Florida coastline in an around Fort Myers. Catastrophic wind damage is expected.

Hurricane Ian updates

Videos gathered by ABC News and ABC stations show Ian pounding the state ahead of landfall and after.

ABC's Ginger Zee captured this video of surge in Fort Myers.

More pictures out of Fort Myers ahead of Ian's landfall