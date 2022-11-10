Duke Energy prepping for Hurricane Nicole

Duke Energy said it is keeping its crews in place since North Carolina is in the path of the storm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy is busy preparing for Hurricane Nicole.

The power company said it is keeping its Carolina crew in place since we are in the path of the storm.

Duke Energy said after that, it will assess whether it needs to send any crews to Florida.

The plan should become more clear Thursday.

Duke Energy is holding an event in Raleigh on Thursday to talk about the storm response for both tropical storms and winter storms, plus the new technology it is using to restore power more quickly.

Duke Energy said it has also made significant grid improvements across the area to strengthen the grid and reduce outages during storms.