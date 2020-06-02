System in Gulf of Mexico could become Tropical Storm Cristobal, earliest C-name storm to ever form

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Three could soon develop into Tropical Storm Cristobal.
If that happens before Friday, June 5, it will be the earliest C-named storm to develop since records started being kept in 1851.
As of Tuesday morning, the storm is located in the south of the Gulf of Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving very slowly west.
The storm is expected to creep further into the Gulf of Mexico later this week, where it will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Cristobal.
From there, it's path is still quite unknown.
Some models push it into Louisiana; others send it into Texas. All of them don't have the storm arriving in the USA until next week, and none of them send the storm toward North Carolina.
