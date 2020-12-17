Traffic delays on I-40 West just south of downtown Raleigh, near Clayton Bypass due to crash

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There are significant traffic delays on I-40 West, just south of downtown Raleigh and near the Clayton Bypass, due to a Thursday afternoon vehicle crash.The right lane is currently closed.The road isn't expected to reopen until well into rush hour by 6:30 p.m.In the meantime, drivers are asked to take Exit 312 (NC-42 East), follow NC-42 East to US-70 West, then follow US-70 West to get back on to I-40.There are no details on the circumstances of the crash at this time.