Driver rescued after crashing into semi-truck on I-95 in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver had to be rescued from a mangled car on Interstate 95 in Dunn after colliding with a semi-truck on Wednesday night.North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers say the driver of the semi nearly crashed into a parked car in the left lane without a driver. The driver of a Ford Fusion then rear-ended the truck from behind on I-95 North around the Jonesboro Road Exit.ABC11 cameras captured the Fusion badly damaged at the scene.This crash followed another accident further up the road. ABC11 is working to find out the extent of the driver's injuries.