1 dead, several children injured in Friday morning crash on Interstate 40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and several children were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 on Friday morning, according to NC State Highway Patrol.The crash happened before 8 a.m. near Rock Quarry Road headed westbound on I-40. It caused major traffic delays for a couple hours.A North Carolina trooper on the scene told ABC11 the crash only involved one car, but that car has several people in it, including children.Investigators suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.The people injured in the crash were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.