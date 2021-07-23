RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and several children were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 on Friday morning, according to NC State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened before 8 a.m. near Rock Quarry Road headed westbound on I-40. It caused major traffic delays for a couple hours.
A North Carolina trooper on the scene told ABC11 the crash only involved one car, but that car has several people in it, including children.
Investigators suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.
The people injured in the crash were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
1 dead, several children injured in Friday morning crash on Interstate 40
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News