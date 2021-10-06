hazmat

'Hazmat situation' caused I-540 backup, Raleigh police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Parts of I-540 closed due to 'hazmat situation,' Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Traffic is now moving again after a hazmat situation shut down parts of I-540.

Parts of I-540 were at a standstill because of a hazmat incident, according to police.

Raleigh police said someone noticed gallon-sized bucket on the side of the road and called 911.

The hazmat situation unfolded near Ray Road area of I-540.



This is developing. Check back for updates.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighnchazmattraffic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAZMAT
60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park
Durham Hazmat using new techniques to decontaminate gear exposed to COVID-19
Students return to school after jet dumps fuel on LAUSD campuses
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
TOP STORIES
O'Neal, Caballero to face off for Durham mayor in Nov. election
3 found dead at Dunn motel, infant found unharmed, police say
LATEST: WCPSS board votes to continue mask mandate
Tips from experts on how to enjoy fall activities during the pandemic
NC has seen 10,812 COVID-19 reinfections, according to state data
NC psychologists urge parents to limit children's social media usage
Show More
NCAE: New race education rules in Johnston County 'divide parents'
TikTok-famous Raleigh dog shows pet owners how to recognize pain
Fuquay-Varina police look for suspect who shot up home
Video shows carjacking and altercation near Holly Springs Towne Center
Fayetteville elementary school goes remote, citing jump in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News