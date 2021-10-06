'Hazmat situation' caused I-540 backup, Raleigh police say

Absolute traffic nightmare on 540 right now. I’m told there was some sort of substance noticed on the side of the road and hazmat crews were called in to check it out #abc11 pic.twitter.com/btgtKNDgLY — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 6, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Traffic is now moving again after a hazmat situation shut down parts of I-540.Parts of I-540 were at a standstill because of a hazmat incident, according to police.Raleigh police said someone noticed gallon-sized bucket on the side of the road and called 911.The hazmat situation unfolded near Ray Road area of I-540.This is developing. Check back for updates.