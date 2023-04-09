One person seriously injured after crash on I-95.

Southbound lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County closed following serious crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes that closed the southbound lanes of I-95 Saturday evening.

According to officials, a car crashed and went down an embankment in the median of the interstate just before 5 p.m. Hours later, two wreck trucks were attempting to move the crashed vehicle when a pick up truck crashed into one of the wreck trucks, and traveled forward before hitting the second wreck truck.

The driver of the pick up truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Southbound traffic is being redirected to exit 46 on I-95.

This is a breaking story.